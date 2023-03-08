Delta State government has approved 65 years as the retirement age for teaching and non-teaching staff of all its public schools, including polytechnics and colleges of education.

It also approved 40 years as the length of service year for teaching and non-teaching staff in all its public schools.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said that the approval was part of the decisions reached at the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, presided over Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday in Asaba.

The commissioner, accompanied by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, noted that other approvals which included upward review of road projects and new roads contracts among others were considered at the meeting.

According to Aniagwu, teaching and non-teaching staff of public primary, secondary, polytechnics and colleges of education will now retire at age 65 or after putting in 40 years of service in the state.

“In line with the promises we have made as an administration to work till the last day in office, the EXCO sat today and considered a number of memos.

“Today, the council approved that teachers and non-teaching staff in the public schools of Delta can be in the office up to 65 years of age.

“Teachers can also be in the office for as much as 40 years which before now, it has been 60 years and 35 years of service before retirement but they now have additional five years in terms of age and years of service.

“We did it because at 65 years, teachers may have garnered lots of experience to teach more and matured with clearer understanding of their field of study.

“For the non-teaching staff in polytechnics and colleges of education, we have given them the advantage to remain in service for 40 years or 65 years of age,” he said.

Aniagwu noted that even when some teachers may have retired, they may not be really tired, hence the need to effect the change and to take advantage of the human capital to develop and build a more viral society.





He said the council also approved construction, expansion, redesign works on a number of roads and drainages linking many communities across the state.

“The council also approved six new solar-power grid for the six zonal hospitals across the state to ensure steady power supply, function optimally and to improve service delivery at the hospitals.

He said that government also approved upward reviews of contract sums for nine technical colleges out of 10 being constructed to reflect the realities and enable the contractors to deliver the projects.

