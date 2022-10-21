Edo PDP inaugurates campaign council

Latest News
By Idahosa Moses - Benin
PDP NWC court Ogun ,PDP fixes Friday for fresh Zamfara governorship primary, PDP Southwest Forum reiterates, Wabara Committee meets Ortom, Nasarawa PDP appoints, Plateau PDP warns voters, Southwest PDP leaders dissociate, PDP crisis, Embrace amicable resolution of crisis, PDP organs begin meetings, Use your PVC, PDP allegations, Working hard to reconcile, PDP Protesters storm PDP, Osun PDP, OSSIEC bicker lawmaker faults Anambra, We will resist omission, Adeleke's victory signal APC, Exercise absolute faith in Allah, Kogi PDP inaugurates 12-member reconciliation committee, Kogi PDP reconciliation committee, Retrieve party’s mandate , Osun PDP appeal, PDP reschedules congresses, Bauchi PDP candidate withdraws, Gale of withdrawal trails PDP, Crisis rocks Imo PDP, Diden Amori win PDP, PDP primaries: Bauchi, Edo 2023: We are set, Only elected delegates PDP, PDP rejects tenure , Abia has no delegate, Plateau PDP tasks members,Ibadan Southwest PDP leaders, aspirants back primary election, Abia PDP Working Committee, PDP NWC sets up, 125 PDP aspirants risk, PDP panel disqualifies two, PDP screening committee disqualifies six senatorial aspirants in Kogi, PDP screens Makinde Gbolarumi, A Kwara PDP May primaries, spirants reject PDP consensus candidate for Saki West, demand primaries, PDP Group commends Makinde's role in equity, backs Adeniran's Senatorial ambition, Aggrieved PDP members threaten, Court sacks Ebonyi, No imposition of candidates, Inauguration of new Lagos PDP exco unacceptable― Ex- Zonal leader, Abayomi Kuye, Group condemns Benue PDP consensus option, Crisis brews in Oyo PDP, as aspirants rejects consensus candidates2023: Ondo PDP passes vote-of-no-confidence in lawmaker, presents alternative candidate, Inter-party consensus group mobilises support for Southern presidency, Kaduna airport attack: Buhari fiddles while Nigeria burns PDP extends tenure of Lagos chapter Caretaker Committee by one month, Niger South will produce next governor, says Niger PDP, PDP NWC receives reports, petitions on Ekiti ward congress, PDP aspirants know fate, Ondo Anti-corruption Bill: PDP PDP reports Ebubeagu to NSA PDP begins sale, FG’s descent to fascism, PDP moves to avert crisis, Missing N25trn, Kwara PDP inaugurates 18-man, PDP hails conduct of congresses, PDP calls for calm, PDP demands discontinuation of trial, multiple disasters affecting states, PDP rejects reported hike, opening parallel secretariat, Nigerians fed up with Buhari, Lagos PDP, No crisis in Oyo PDP, PDP gets committee, Anti-party activities, Bauchi, Buhari’s impeachment constitutional, PDP demands independent truth, New Caretaker Committee, Niger, PDP, Ondo PDP, PDP, Reject bogus request for spendings, congratulate APC, Ten political parties, 14 vacant seats, PDP commiserates with flood victims, Violence mars PDP congress, PDP gives conditions, petrol price hike, Lagos PDP votes Alebiosu, PDP rejects N151 fuel price, Supreme Court judgment, PDP flags off Ondo, PDP governors, Ekiti PDP, Delta PDP, still in the race, Kaduna PDP Chairmanship aspirants, Former Edo lawmaker defects to PDP, PDP Campaign council, LASWA, Lagos, boat mishaps, intimated, Oba's palace, PDP, Lagos east, Edo PDP, Court restrains PDP over the dissolution of Ondo Local Government Exco, PDP over national delegate list,on, Lagos PDP calls for cancellation of Assembly, Reps Primaries, Agitation against Ayu, PDP senatorial candidate, Independence anniversary, Ahead of the 2023 general election, a group within the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti state, the Patriots has called on the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to be wary of those he would appoint to his campaign committee from the state. Edo PDP inaugurates

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday inaugurated its 2023 general elections’ campaign council.

Governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki maintained that the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar has the capacity to end the suffering of Nigerians if elected, noting that the party presidential candidate rescued the country when he was in charge of the country’s economy as Vice President.

Oberski said: “Edo is not in contention. So, what we now need to do is to make sure that we use this as a base, hub for Atiku/Okowa election.

“Every time I have the privilege to talk with Atiku Abubakar, the incoming president, he always refers me back to what happened in 1999.

“He said don’t forget when we took over in 1999, Nigeria was as divided as it is today. The military has been there for a long time, the democratic culture has been seized.

“He said the same tools we used then to make sure we bring Nigeria back together, we will deploy it this time.

” He (Atiku) was in charge of the economy, all the things that kept Nigeria going, the debt relief we got, all the investments they had to make.

“How they fought in Odi to send a lesson that nobody can vandalise pipelines or nobody can hold this country to ransom.

“All of those they did at that time, today the same man is coming and he should be giving another opportunity to help us salvage our country”, said.

The governor also announced the suspension of governance for politics during the inauguration of the campaign council in Benin, said Edo is the home of the PDP while other parties are appendages.

While inaugurating the campaign council earlier, the state party chairman, Dr Tony Azeigbemi, urged members to be committed to the campaign with a view to winning the election elections.

He disclosed that the party has 530,000 membership strength in Edo.

Meanwhile, the state government said it has uncovered plans by mischief makers to disrupt the presidential campaign rally of the PDP scheduled to hold in the state.

It warned that the government will bring the full weight of the law upon any individual involved in the reprehensible act.


Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, in a statement, said the government will ensure that the individuals are not only apprehended but tried and prosecuted in accordance with the state’s criminal conspiracy and public disturbance law.

He said, “The attention of the Edo State Government has been drawn to the ploy by a group of unscrupulous individuals planning to disrupt the presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party, scheduled to hold in the state, tomorrow, Saturday, October 22, 2022.

“These individuals who are clearly intimidated by the momentum of the large and organic following that the PDP enjoys in the state, had, at a meeting, made plans to cause chaos and discredit the rally.”

Ogie added, “These mischief makers plan to plant dissidents who will hold insignia and emblems of other political parties and make chants during the PDP campaign rally with the intent to create a false impression of crisis and disrupt the rally.

“The government is fully aware of this reckless plan which will clearly put the lives and property of Edo people in danger.”

He warned, “These individuals are hereby warned that the government will bring the full weight of the law upon any individual involved in this reprehensible act, ensuring that they are not only apprehended but tried and prosecuted in accordance with the state’s criminal conspiracy and public disturbance law.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

You might also like
Latest News

2023: Imasuagbon sues for a united PDP, wins national delegate slot

Latest News

PDP says Bini Eguae attack assassination attempt at party leader

Latest News

Edo PDP Chairman accuses INEC of distributing unclaimed PVCs to APC

Latest News

Again, Edo PDP criticises list of INEC Ad Hoc staff

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More