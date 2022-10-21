Edo PDP inaugurates campaign council

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday inaugurated its 2023 general elections’ campaign council.

Governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki maintained that the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubarkar has the capacity to end the suffering of Nigerians if elected, noting that the party presidential candidate rescued the country when he was in charge of the country’s economy as Vice President.

Oberski said: “Edo is not in contention. So, what we now need to do is to make sure that we use this as a base, hub for Atiku/Okowa election.

“Every time I have the privilege to talk with Atiku Abubakar, the incoming president, he always refers me back to what happened in 1999.

“He said don’t forget when we took over in 1999, Nigeria was as divided as it is today. The military has been there for a long time, the democratic culture has been seized.

“He said the same tools we used then to make sure we bring Nigeria back together, we will deploy it this time.

” He (Atiku) was in charge of the economy, all the things that kept Nigeria going, the debt relief we got, all the investments they had to make.

“How they fought in Odi to send a lesson that nobody can vandalise pipelines or nobody can hold this country to ransom.

“All of those they did at that time, today the same man is coming and he should be giving another opportunity to help us salvage our country”, said.

The governor also announced the suspension of governance for politics during the inauguration of the campaign council in Benin, said Edo is the home of the PDP while other parties are appendages.

While inaugurating the campaign council earlier, the state party chairman, Dr Tony Azeigbemi, urged members to be committed to the campaign with a view to winning the election elections.

He disclosed that the party has 530,000 membership strength in Edo.

Meanwhile, the state government said it has uncovered plans by mischief makers to disrupt the presidential campaign rally of the PDP scheduled to hold in the state.

It warned that the government will bring the full weight of the law upon any individual involved in the reprehensible act.





Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, in a statement, said the government will ensure that the individuals are not only apprehended but tried and prosecuted in accordance with the state’s criminal conspiracy and public disturbance law.

He said, “The attention of the Edo State Government has been drawn to the ploy by a group of unscrupulous individuals planning to disrupt the presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party, scheduled to hold in the state, tomorrow, Saturday, October 22, 2022.

“These individuals who are clearly intimidated by the momentum of the large and organic following that the PDP enjoys in the state, had, at a meeting, made plans to cause chaos and discredit the rally.”

Ogie added, “These mischief makers plan to plant dissidents who will hold insignia and emblems of other political parties and make chants during the PDP campaign rally with the intent to create a false impression of crisis and disrupt the rally.

“The government is fully aware of this reckless plan which will clearly put the lives and property of Edo people in danger.”

He warned, “These individuals are hereby warned that the government will bring the full weight of the law upon any individual involved in this reprehensible act, ensuring that they are not only apprehended but tried and prosecuted in accordance with the state’s criminal conspiracy and public disturbance law.”

