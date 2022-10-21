CBN marks first anniversary of eNaira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled a programme of events to commemorate the first anniversary of the launch of Africa’s First Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) tagged the “eNaira”, which was formally

launched by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Aso Villa on Monday 25 October 2021.

The implementation of the eNaira has put Nigeria in the global spotlight as one of the pioneers to deploy a CBDC into live production.

This has continued to attract the interest of global stakeholders such as the IMF, World Bank, other Central Banks, and the CBDC community.

As part of activities lined up to mark the first anniversary of the eNaira, the Central Bank of Nigeria is holding a one-day workshop themed “Leveraging Innovation for Inclusive Growth and Development: The

eNaira Advantage” scheduled to take place on Tuesday October 25, 2022 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The objectives of the workshop include the following: to review the eNaira implementation journey, one year after; to drive further adoption of the eNaira through public engagement; and to facilitate global policy dialogue on CBDC to promote peer learning and benchmarking

The event will be hosted by the Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, while the Ministers of Communication and Digital Economy and Humanitarian

Affairs will be speakers at the event. Other key participants at the event include the Chief Executives of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS), the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), members of the Bankers’ Committee, the academia, financial services, and telecommunications regulators, merchants, agents, cooperative groups and technical experts, the entertainment industry; amongst others.

