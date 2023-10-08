Mr Gboyega Adefarati, son of the late governor of Ondo state, Chief Adebayo Adefarati, has vowed not to rubbish his father’s reputation, attributing his emergence and success at the last election to his father’s pedigree and integrity of his late father.

Adefarati, the lawmaker representing Akoko South East/Akoko South West Federal constituency, stated this during a thanksgiving held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Akungba Akoko, said he was able to win the election through the help of God, pedigree and integrity of his late father.

The late Adefarati was the governor of the state who ruled the state between 1999 and 2003.

Appreciating the people of his constituency, he maintained that his father’s reputation remains a vital factor in his eventual emergence as a lawmaker representing the people, saying “I am assuring all and sundry that I will not let our people down and will give the people of this constituency a quality representation”

He said that he was able to scale through many hurdles with the help of God, the pedigree and integrity of his late father, saying his late father served the people of the state selflessly as governor of the state.

Recalling his many struggles and travails in the buildup to the 2023 general elections, Adefarati was full of praises and gratitude to God Almighty for His invaluable grace that saw him through the electioneering period unscathed and, especially, for the resounding victory secured at the poll, saying that “only God made his victory a reality”

He pleaded with the church to always remember him in their prayers so that his time in office would bring the much-anticipated dividends of democracy to the people of his primary constituency.

Adefarati appreciated the Governor of Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, “for his love and unwavering support for him before, during and after the electioneering period”.

He also appreciated the Chairman of the party in the state, Ade Adetimehin whom he referred to as the first political son of his late father, for his steady support.

The lawmaker appreciated his legal team led by Chief Olusola Oke and the Asiwaju of Oba-Akoko, Olajide Ajana, for “deploying all legal arsenals and expertise at their disposal in handling and winning his 13 cases in different courts before and after the election.

He also appreciated all party leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the 26 wards within the federal constituency for standing firmly with him to realise his longtime ambition.





Meanwhile, as part of activities to mark his 100 days in office, Adefarati distributed N50,000 each to about 100 people nominated from across the 26 wards within his federal constituency as an empowerment fund.

