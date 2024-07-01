On Sunday, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the September 21, 2024, governorship election in Edo State, Mr Olumide Akpata, promised to provide scholarships to pupils and students at the Home of the Needy, which shelters thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs) at a camp located in Uhogua, Ovia, North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The LP governorship candidate, who was visiting the IDP camp for the first time, donated various food items and provisions to the victims of the displaced Boko Haram insurgency, mainly from north-east Nigeria.

Akpata, who was accompanied by members of his campaign team, expressed disappointment that Nigerians could be displaced in their own country for no fault of theirs and thereafter tendered an apology on behalf of Nigeria over the plight of the over 4, 000 IDPs in the camp.

He also called on eligible voters in the camp not to be swayed by the antics of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that the two political parties had failed Nigerians and should be roundly rejected at the September 21, 2024, governorship election.

The Labour Party, with the logo of Mama, Papa, and Pikin, he noted, as a catchphrase, “remains the only party for the downtrodden in the country,” adding that “LLP is the only party that can rescue Edo State and Nigeria.”

“Today God has brought me to this camp and has added me to the friends of the camp and supporters of the camp. I want to say to you as an individual that I will support this camp. For those of you with voter cards, if I, as an individual, am ready to support you, you can imagine when the Labour Party is in power. For those of you who vote, let us vote to change the situation in Edo State and Nigeria.

“We will find a way to support the camp. I must sponsor some children to school because education is light and freedom. I have been a lawyer since I was 21 years old, and I will give scholarships to this camp.” He promised.

Earlier, while welcoming Akpata, the coordinator of the camp and founder, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, also thanked the politician for taking the time to visit the camp and have first-hand knowledge of the situation in the camp. This was just as he commended him for the donation of food items and others to the home.

Meanwhile, a member of the House of Representatives and deputy governor running mate to the APC governorship candidate, Mr Dennis Idahosa, donated 120 classroom desks and chairs, blackboards, markers, and notebooks to the camp last week.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE