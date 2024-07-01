Leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State have declared that they will work hard to ensure victory for the party’s governorship candidate in the November 2024 governorship election, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The APC members in Owo, who gave this assurance during a meeting of stakeholders hosted by Ondo state deputy governor, Dr Olayide Adelami, said they will move into the villages and towns in the local government to ensure that all the people of Owo vote for Aiyedatiwa.

Speaking, the APC Chairman of the Council of Elders, Chief Thompson Akinrinbola, stressed the need for the party to be united ahead of the November election, urging members to mend fences and work together for the success of the Aiyedatiwa/Adelami ticket.

Also speaking, the party chairman in Owo council area, Samuel Balogun, commended the people-oriented initiatives of Governor Aiyedatiwa, saying these initiatives and programmes will speak for him and ensure victory for the APC.

He said, “I am assuring the deputy governor that Owo will score massive votes in the coming governorship election. The reason is not far-fetched.

“The governor and his deputy are good people, and with the cooperation of leaders and members of the party, we will achieve success in the forthcoming election.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa has made the work easy for us with his laudable programmes and people-centred initiatives.

“With a working governor like Aiyedatiwa, all we need to do is go out there to remind our people of what he has done and let them know what he plans to do going forward.”

In his response, the Deputy Governor appreciated the party leaders, promising that the Aiyedatiwa-led government would always put the people first in all its programmes.

Adelami said, “Let me assure you all that my principal, His Excellency, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, will never let you down. He is a listening and passionate governor who puts his people first in all his decisions, at all times.

“The governor has the experience and intellectual capacity to make life easy for our people. I am confident in his abilities to turn this state around, which he has demonstrated in the last six months in office.

“This is not the time to start experimenting with people who have no good record of public service. We can’t afford to leave a working governor for untested people.”

Adelami further enjoined all the stakeholders to go back to their polling units and embark on a house-to-house campaign to spread the APC message.

“This meeting will not end here. The next one will be in Ose local government, and we will move to Akoko from there to ensure that the entire Ondo North senatorial district speaks with one voice,” he said

Leaders at the meeting included Senator Remi Okunrinboye, Chief Olugbenga Ale, Princess Olufunmilayo Brown, Dr Adeyemi Olayemi, Engr. Mukaila Musa, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, and others.

