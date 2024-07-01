The Edo House of Assembly has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.

The Deputy Speaker, Mrs Maria Oligbi-Edeko who made the call in Benin during a rally by Smile Africa international youth initiative, said a state of emergency was the only solution to tackling the menace.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is being held on June 26 every year.

Speaking on behalf of the speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, Oligbi-Edeko said drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking were the bane of criminality in the state and nation at large.

The deputy speaker noted that drug traffickers were the worst criminals and should not be tolerated in any community and in states that want to make progress.

Oligbi-Edeko explained that the drug problem presents multifaceted challenges that touched the lives of millions of people adding that, the impact of drug abuse was far-reaching and complex.

She stated that the problems range from individuals struggling with substance use disorders to communities struggling with the consequences of drug trafficking and crimes.

“If you have been following the house activities, you would know that the house has passed several resolutions on the need to prevent drug abuse and trafficking.

“Today, we are sad that drugs are destroying communities in the country and everyone is pretending not to see it.

“Drugs are now being sold freely in every nook and cranny in the state. You now find drugs in biscuits akara others, do they want to turn every one to drug addict?

“So we think that to effectively deal with the situation, the federal government should declare a state of emergency to fight drug abuse in Nigeria.

“As a mother, am sad and concerned about the drug abuse pandemic that is about to hit us as a country. we are passionate about the health of our youths,” she said.

According to her, “As a House, we join you today to call on NDLEA, government, NAFDAC and women groups to rise to the challenge of ensuring prevention of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

“I expected to see more women coming out to speak out because they are the worst hit when their children take drugs.

“Taking drugs is a journey of no return, rehabilitation does not often solve the problem so we need to speak up to prevent the menace.

“So on behalf of the speaker, we stand with you and we say no to drug abuse and drug trafficking.

Earlier, the Executive Director of Smiles Africa International Youth Development Initiative, Mr Purpose Iserhienrhien, said they were at the assembly to rally support in the fight against drug abuse and illicit trafficking in the state.

Iserhienrhien said that the International Day allow them to call for collective action to combat the scourge of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

“The impact of drugs extends beyond individual users to the entire societies, threatening the health, safety, and prosperity of our population, ” he said.

He called on the state government to invest in prevention programmes to address the challenges posed by drug abuse.

