A group under the aegis of Monitoring Individual’s Dream (MiND) initiative, has called on the Edo State government to prioritise developmental issues affecting youths in the state.

The Executive Director of MiND Initiative, Comrade Peter Aguebor made the call during the launching of the state youth agenda of the group in Benin City.

Aguebor said MiND Initiative is a non-profit, non-political and non-government youth focused civil hub of active democratic change makers that are passionate in the advancement of good governance, civil rights, anti-corruption, climate action and youth engagement.

He informed that the Edo State Youth Agenda is aimed at aggregating the yearnings of young people to engage political actors and to demand the state government, accountability in its four years tenure.

Aguebor added that the agenda is borne out of a survey carried out between January and March 2021, noting that the survey was conducted across the 18 local government areas of Edo State with a target of 360 respondents.

He disclosed that the Edo Youth Agenda unveiled to the state government five demands to be considered as priority development issues affecting youths in the state.

He said that from the survey, Edo State youth demanded that the current government focuses more on education, employment, entrepreneurship, healthcare, agriculture and security in his second tenure.

“It is the hope of Edo youth that the government will, as a matter of public interest, expedite actions to implement the five priority needs of the youth as they are committed to push these demands till it gains full implementation,” he said.

In her remarks, the Programme Manager of MiND Initiative, Igbon Blessing Osedebamwen, said the survey findings, if implemented by the government, will help to curb social vices.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE