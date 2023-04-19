Fire guts a female hostel in The University of Benin’s Ekehuan campus on Tuesday, April 18

According to a source, the event began at noon and did not result in any fatalities.

Several university assets, according to accounts, were destroyed by the wildfire.

Eyewitnesses said the inferno started in one of the rooms from an electric spark and spread to the other rooms quickly because of the plywood used as demarcation.

They also noted that they had brought various electrical defects to the hostel porters’ notice.

The source claims that the incident was promptly brought to the state’s fire service’s attention and that men from the fire service were dispatched to the scene to put out the fire.

Stella Osagie, a student living in Block A, claimed to be sad after losing her laptop and an iPhone XR valued at over N200,000.

Martha Henry, a resident of PG Block A, said that all of her possessions, including money, diplomas from her education, and project work, had been destroyed.