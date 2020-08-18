Edo gov election: The task before INEC chairman

DEAR Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State would place you as INEC chairman on the side of history. The fact is not in doubt that you are vast and well grounded, having graduated top of your class with a first class degree in History and being bestowed with the highest university academic award of professorship. I have no doubt whatsoever that you would not disappoint Nigerians and its genuine friends in the international community. INEC must ensure that Edo people’s votes count. You must give a good account of yourself, to the satisfaction of larger numbers of Nigerians, as well as local and foreign observers. As September 19 approaches, you must be conscious of the verdict of history. In this regard, you should realise and be guided by the fact that Nigerians and the international community are waiting to see the type of leadership you would provide. Your commitment to stay true without compromise or playing to the gallery will also shape and deepen the country’s democratic practice. It will further reassure the faith and win the trust and confidence of Nigerians in the country. That way, you would be playing the role of a role model to millions of Nigerians.

Nigerians and other foreign observers who would be on the field to monitor the elections are highly intelligent. They can tell whether the election under your leadership is transparent or not. Considering your background as a historian, it would not be out of place to say that you are most likely going to be on the good side of history. This is a sacred duty you owe the good people of Edo State, the Nigerian state as a whole, and above all, God Almighty. Now you have the uncommon opportunity to write your name in gold and to change whatever negative impression which some Nigerians might have about you because of the outcome of the 2019 general elections. The success of the election would largely depend on how you take ownership of the entire process. You must pledge your loyalty only for the love of country. It would mean taking full charge by asserting your authority. This will require making tough decisions, as the gains would not come on a platter of gold without sacrifice and stepping on sensitive toes of desperate politicians whose stock in trade is never to serve Nigerians, but to get into elective office at all costs so as to loot public funds in unimaginable proportions. These sets of politicians are guided by this dictum: let’s rig first and be declared winner by INEC and let the losers take us to court.

To deliver credible election and take ownership of the process is not impossible. In view of some off-cyle governorship elections that were held in some states of the federation, there is the need for a review of approach. Going forward and beginning with Edo State, INEC must request for adequate and formidable deployment of mobile police and military men at strategic locations. Armed or unarmed thugs must not gain access to, or come close to, the polling units. With the election venues well fortified with security presence, INEC should strive to conclude the election at the first general round. But even if it requires declaring for run off election as required by law, the commission must be cautious, as the motives and circumstances must be genuinely informed. This aspect is salient and instructive. The culture of INEC being helpless while multiple stuffing of ballot boxes, gun shooting, killing and dispersal of voters by hired political thugs needs to stop. It is the only way to divorce and dissociate the commission from complicity, which may arise from security interruption of elections.

I am immeasurably disappointed at some Nigerian professors, especially those who have brought so much shame and dishonor to the enviable academic rank of professorship. Because the title ‘professor’’ has lost the steam and command of respect I use to know. I am sure you are familiar today with the common phrase, ”Education is a scam’’ in Nigeria, often used as jabs, to ridicule the place of education, partly due to complicity of some Nigerian professors in election matters. It is never in doubt that God has blessed you with great intellect, impressive academic standing, and wide experience both in academia and public service, having studied in top western universities, written many academic books, and headed the departments of History at NDE, and led TETFUND until your present appointment. You have also headed various reforms committees for Nigerian universities. Prominent among your enduring legacies was the development of infrastructures and human capacity enhancement, a turning point in the physical infrastructure development of Nigerian public tertiary institutions, and deft move which initiated the idea for the government sponsors of lecturers overseas to acquire knowledge for optimum performance.

Ngbede writes in from Abuja via ngbedealade@gmail.com

