The people of Odighi Village in Ovia North East Local government Area of Edo State have kicked against the alleged overseeing of affairs of the village from abroad by the Enogie (Duke), HRH. Osaretin Akenzua.

Mr Andrew Amayo, the third most elderly man (Ozukpogieha) in the Village stated this on behalf of the people during a peaceful protest to the Oba of Benin Palace in Benin City.

He alleged that the continuous stay of the Duke in London, United Kingdom where he said the Duke is currently administering his oversight and leadership functions over the people, is unacceptable to them.

Amayo blamed the delay in getting Oba Palace approval through the suspended Enogie of Egbaen-Siluko in the Local government Area, Edomwonyi Iduozee Ogiegbaen to install Mr, Johnbull Amayo, the Ozukpogieva (second-most elderly man) in Odighi Village as the next Odionwere (Village head) after the death of the former Odionwere, Mr. Osadiaye Amayo’s burial rites in 2015.

Mr Andrew Amayo appealed to His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin to approve the installation of Mr Johnbull Amayo and sanction the Enogie for allegedly siding with some Dukes against the great Benin throne.

Earlier, the people of Igbekhue Village in Orhionmwon Local government Area of the State appealed to the Oba of Benin to intervene in the tussle over Igbekhue Chieftaincy stool in accordance with Benin Customs.

The elders who spoke through one Mr Thomas Omoregie, during a protest to Oba Palace, appealed to Oba Ewuare II, to uphold the suspension on Igbekhue Village Duke, HRH. Samson Osemwegie who was allegedly earlier suspended by Oba Erediauwa (of blessed memory) for alleged anti-palace activities and proclaim Mr Osayomwanbo Omoruyi whom they claim is the rightful person to be installed as Enogie of Igbekhue Village.

Responding on behalf of the Oba, the Obazelu of Benin, Chief Osaro Idah, who was joined by other Palace Chiefs received the protesters, sued for calm.

Chief Idah, assured that the palace will thoroughly look into their petitions before taking decisions.