The crisis rocking the Kogi State Chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) took a new dimension as two factions have produced different candidates for the November Governorship Election in the State.

The candidates are Dele Williams who emerged at a State Congress under the leadership of the Ogga Kingsley Temitope faction as the ADC State Chairman while Hon. Leke Abejide also emerged in another congress.

In a unanimous endorsement by all the delegates in the State Congress held at Lilly Ground Hotel, Dele Williams was announced as the ADC Governorship candidate by Hon. Kennedy Odion, the ADC Acting National Secretary, who was the Returning Officer.

Don-Norman Obinna, ADC Chairman Abia State and Comr. Oba Ehigiator, ADC FCT Chairman were members of the Electoral Committee.

The Independent National Electoral Commission was also on hand to monitor the Conduct of the Governorship Primary Election.

Speaking after his emergence, Dele Williams assured of a leadership that would bring democracy dividends to the doorsteps of the people.

He promised to create wealth for people of the State, through employment, empowerment, promised a robust infrastructure development that would make the State an envy amongst committee of States in Nigeria.

Also on Saturday, the Adaji John led factional held a Primary Election that produced the Member representing Yagba Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Elder Leke Abejide as Governorship candidate of the party.

Declaring the Primary Election Result, the National Collation Officer of the election, Doctor Bamidele Ajadi, said out of the 9,584 total accredited votes, Abejide, who was the sole Aspirant had 9,456 votes.

According to him, Elder Abejide was the only Aspirant in the contest, describing the election as free, fair, peaceful and credible.

In his acceptance Address, Elder Abejide promised to prioritize education, workers welfare, security and infrastructural development if elected Governor of the state in November.





He promised to make his detailed manifesto public to the electorate in the State in the next few weeks, saying all secondary schools will be given free WAEC fee.