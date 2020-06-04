Edo commissioner resigns

Barely one month after the resignation of Mr Taiwo Akerele, the Chief of staff to Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Paul Ohonbamu, yesterday, resigned from the State Executive Council.

Coming on the heels of the resignation of one of the Students Advisers to the governor, Ohonbamu, a human rights lawyer, wrote that he decided to quit so that he can have enough time to freely operate outside the government for the benefit of Edo people.

Citing differences over administrative and governance grounds, Akerele from Igarra, headquarters of Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state had tabled his resignation on April 25.

The former deputy speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly penned: “I hereby tender my letter of resignation as a commissioner in Edo State to His Excellency, Mr Godwin Obaseki this 4th day of June 2020. Without setting a precedent, I have decided to step aside as cabinet member and operate outside‎ it for the general good of Edo State and pursuit of happiness for the citizens.”

He, however, expressed gratitude to Governor‎ Obaseki for ‘indulging’ him in his purposeful and sophisticated administration, just as he greeted “the ever-loyal members of the state executive council.”

Ohonbamu popularly called equity added: “I am particularly delighted that His Excellency’s second term bid is firm and surefooted.

“Whether we shall meet again I know not, therefore our everlasting farewell take. If we do meet why we shall smile, if not it is true this parting was well made,” the letter said.

When contacted, Ohonbamu, from Egor Local Government Area confirmed his resignation but declined to make further comments.