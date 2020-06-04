COVID-19: Registration of religious, social centres commences in Lagos

Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC) said it has opened a register for religious and social centres in the state, noting that the exercise was for their full reopening.

Director-General of the commission, Lanre Mojola, made this known on Thursday in a statement made available to newsmen, saying also that the exercise was in furtherance of the Register-to-Open initiative of the state government, as directed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to him, all religious and social centres, including social clubs, event centres, restaurants, bars, night clubs, spas, cinemas and gyms within the state can commence the registration process on the designated portal www.lasgsafetyreg.com immediately.

“Further to the directive of Mr Governor with respect to the Register-to-Open initiative of Lagos State government, we hereby confirm that all religious and social centres (social clubs, event centres, restaurants, bars, night clubs, spas, cinemas and gyms) within the state can commence the registration process on the designated portal www.lasgsafetyreg.com immediately,” Mojola said in the statement.

It would be recalled that Governor Sanwo-Olu, while giving an update on COVID-19 pandemic in the state last month, said the state government was considering full reopening of the economy, including critical sectors like tourism and hospitality, sporting, event centres, cinemas, entertainment, and religious gatherings.

Sanwo-Olu, however, said businesses in these sectors would have to undergo re-registration before reopening, disclosing that the Lagos State Safety Commission and Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) would be visiting offices and business premises to assess the level of their readiness to resume operation.

“We are at a level where we are reviewing the other arms of the economy. In the coming days, we will be starting what we call Register-to-Open, which means all players in the restaurant business, event centres, entertainment, malls and cinemas will go through a form of re-registration and space management.

“There is a regulation that will be introduced to supervise this move. We will be coming to their facilities to assess their level of readiness for a future opening,” the governor said.

