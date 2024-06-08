The Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Emperor Jarrett Tenebe, on Saturday accused Rev. Olu Martins, the Spokesman for the Asue Ighodalo Campaign Organisation, of admitting to violent conduct.

Tenebe made the allegation in a press statement, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Saturday in Benin, the Edo State Capital.

He alleged that in a viral video, the Asue Ighodalo Campaign Organisation spokesman was threatening violence ahead of the Governorship Election scheduled for September 21, 2024, in Edo.

The Edo APC Chairman, however, called for Martins’s arrest, claiming that the spokesman’s purported actions indicate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ‘s alleged desperation in the state.

He said, “Our party, the APC, draws the attention of the Department of State Security Service and the Inspector General of Police to the fact that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is threatening violence ahead of the September 21, 2024 Governorship elections.

This is a clear indication of the desperation of the PDP, which is losing ground. In particular, we call on the security agencies to immediately arrest Rev. Olu Martins.

“In a viral video as the Deputy Director-General of the Asue Akintunde Ighodalo Campaign Council, Rev. Olu Martins is seen calling for the vandalization of campaign materials of opposition parties and threatening any opposition to the PDP candidate.”

Continuing, Tenebe said: “In the event that the security agencies fail to rein in Olu Martins and his ilk, the alternative is a call for anarchy. We will not endure any form of violence or cultist activities perpetrated or sponsored by the state.

“On our part, we shall continue to work towards ensuring a peaceful and free election. However, our civility can only be guaranteed in an atmosphere of egalitarianism,” he stated.