The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced the temporary suspension of the bypass enrollment process to prevent abuse and rectify irregularities.

This decision was revealed in a statement signed by Kayode Adegoke, head of corporate communications, on Saturday.

Bypass enrollment typically allows users to circumvent the process of setting up devices with restrictions and management controls, often imposed by organizations.

This process grants the user full control over the device.

NIMC highlighted concerns over numerous reports of fraudulent online platforms compelling Nigerians to submit their personal information for national identification number (NIN) modification or enrollment services.

The statement emphasised that perpetrators of such illegal activities would be apprehended and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“To prevent abuse and rectify any irregularities, the commission has temporarily suspended the bypass enrollment process,” the statement read.

Adegoke assured the public that the commission would announce the resumption of the bypass process at a later date.

NIMC reiterated its commitment to providing secure identity services and protecting citizens’ data in line with its mandate as Nigeria’s foundational identity provider.

Enhanced measures have been implemented to safeguard the information stored in its national identity database.

“These actions align with the commitment outlined by the Director-General/CEO, Engr Abisoye Coker-Odusote, upon assuming office in August 2023,” NIMC stated.

Engr. Coker-Odusote emphasised that the NIMC collaborates with relevant security agencies to uphold the utmost data security standards and regulatory compliance.”

As part of these new security protocols, all licensed verification agents, front-end partners (FEPs), and diaspora FEPs will undergo rigorous security vetting to ensure adherence to global best practices in identity management.

Any FEP found in violation will face sanctions according to established regulations and national laws.

NIMC also mentioned that law enforcement authorities have been directed to crack down on and apprehend individuals involved in online phishing schemes targeting citizens’ data.

This directive comes after a report by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) on March 16 revealed that XpressVerify had unrestricted access to the NINs and personal details of every Nigerian registered in the national identity database managed by NIMC.

XpressVerify was monetizing access to this data.

The commission reassured Nigerians of the safety of their data and committed to protecting it.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE