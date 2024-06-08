Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the final forfeiture of all assets belonging to NOK University, Gwasmyen Water Factory, Gwasmyen Event Center, and Gwasmyen International Hotel in Kaduna State on Friday, June 7, 2024.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission made this public through her X account on Saturday evening.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), represented by counsel Ekele Iheanacho, had filed for the final forfeiture of these properties under Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and Section 44(2) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

Iheanacho presented evidence that Anthony Hassan, a former Director of Finance and Accounts at the Federal Ministry of Health, used proceeds from unlawful activities to build NOK University. The forfeited assets include the Senate building, ICT building, Faculty of Medicine building, Science Deanery building, two academic buildings, a Faculty Hall, and other structures.

Additionally, the properties forfeited include Gwasmyen Water Factory, Gwasmyen Event Center, and Gwasmyen International Hotel in Kaduna State.

The EFCC, through its investigative officer Adaora Asabe Oragudosi, had conducted an investigation into allegations of criminal conspiracy, theft, abuse of office, and money laundering involving staff at the Federal Ministry of Health, leading to the identification of these properties as linked to Hassan.

In her judgment, Justice Abdulmalik stated, “The Apex court has held that any person who lives above his means owes the society some explanations. The burden lies on the accused to justify properties acquired which are disproportionate to his known legitimate earnings. It is in law that forfeitures are hinged on preponderance of evidence.”

She further noted, “The respondent has failed woefully in tilting the scale of evidence in his favor. It is a principle of law that oral evidence cannot contradict or supersede documentary evidence because documentary evidence speaks for itself.”

An interim forfeiture of the assets had been granted earlier on June 1, 2022

