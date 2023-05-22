An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Omu-Ekiti has removed the Agere of Okeringun, Omuo-Oke Ekiti, Chief Jamiu Dende, on the account that his appointment did not follow due process.

The court ruled that the Olomuooke of Omuo Oke, Oba Adebayo Otitoju, who appointed the sacked chief, lacked such power to do so in line with the Ekiti State Chieftaincy law.

The head of the Isalu clan and the Elerebi of Omuooke Ekiti, Chief Michael Akomolehin, approached the court in 2019 to seek redress after the Olomuooke of Omuo Oke, Dende as against the custom and tradition of the land.

The presiding judge, Justice Blessing Ajileye, pronounced that only the Anda, Ejisun, and Olijoji, who are the head of the three clans in the town, have the power to install minor chiefs in their clans while the monarch only has the power of approval.

Justice Ajileye noted that all pieces of evidence provided by the claimant were cogent, reliable, and credible hence the need for the pronouncement.

He further awarded a fine of N100,000 against the defendant.

Counsel to the claimant, Taiwo Ajayi, expressed happiness over the judgement which he said had laid to rest the assumption that monarchs have all the powers to themselves.

Ajayi dedicated the victory to his boss, Sule Adedayo Longe, whom he said commenced the case before his demise.

Also, the claimant, who is the head of the Isalu clan and the Elerebi of Omuooke Ekiti, Chief Michael Akomolehin, thanked the court for salvaging the custom and traditions of the town.

