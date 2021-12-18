Ebonyi PDP accuses APC of running a clueless administration

The Ebonyi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in the state of running a clueless and brutish administration with an agenda to impoverish the people and make life difficult for residents of the state.

The state chairman of PDP, Tochukwu Okorie, stated this while briefing journalists at the end of its maiden SEC meeting held at Salt-Lake Hotel, Abakaliki.

Okorie, then charged the APC government to begin preparation to vacate Ebonyi Government House after 2023 general elections.

Okorie also noted that the defection of Governor Umahi from the PDP to the APC was a distraught experience for them as the party for the first time since 1999 became an opposition party in the state.

Okorie, however, stated that the defection of the governor from the party marked a positive turning point as according to him, it gave the party the opportunity to liberate itself from the despotic tendencies of the Umahi administration.

“As the party grappled with the reality of his inglorious exit ,the governor was also ferociously pursuing his nefarious plot to ensure that PDP went extinct in the state. But by your sheer determination and unfazed leadership provided by our leaders, National and State Assembly and our stakeholders,the party not only survived the onslaught but has successfully rebuilt its structures across all levels in the state.

“As a conscientious and responsibility-minded political organisation, the Peoples Democratic party has the national agenda of rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria. This agenda is even more urgent for the PDP in Ebonyi state given that our people pine away daily under the cruel and brutish administration of Governor David Umahi and his APC.

“Today’s meeting is therefore crucial as it’s affords us the opportunity to commence in essence the process of rescuing our people from hunger , deprivation and bloodletting that has been their lot since 2015. The PDP in Ebonyi is poised to kick out this anti-people goverment so we can painstakingly reconstruct the lives of the traumatized Ebonyi people and rebuild our decayed institutions in the education and health sector.”

Meanwhile, state APC Chairman Stanley Okoro-emegha while refuting the PDP statements, said PDP has no clue on how to be an opposition political party which was why Governor David Umahi dominated their state executive committee meeting on December 17, 2021.

Emegha then described the continuous attack on Governor Umahi by the PDP as a sign of frustration and greatest nightmare of the party.

His words “It is most pathetic that Ebonyi PDP hardly gather anywhere without mentioning the name of the governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Engr Chief (Dr) Apostle David Nweze Umahi. And this is a clear indication that they have been suffering and feeling the exit of Governor Umahi from their evil enclave. I laughed at them when I read online the invectives spewed on the governor by a baby factional chairman of the PDP in Ebonyi, Mr Toochukwu Okorie during the meeting.

“The accusation of running a cruel and brutish government is baseless as Governor Umahi is the most democratic governor in the country. His empathetic, humane and altruistic nature have endeared him to many.”

Emegha further appreciated the PDP for acknowledging that they are deeply troubled by the governor’s exit from their party wondered how the same party will win election in 2023. He assured them that his party’s accomplishments from 2015 till date have already forced them into extinction.

“What Ebonyi PDP should understand is that, Umahi is a visionary leader and no amount of their cries would make him go back to Egypt. Umahi is that great leader an American professional speaker, Pastor John C. Maxwell talked about: he “knows the way, goes the way and shows the way”.

“He knew that the way to the liberation of Ndigbo is APC. He knew that connecting to the mainstream of Nigerian politics is a panacea to the marginalization of Ndigbo.

“The frustration and confusion in PDP for losing Umahi is why the party’s stakeholders have been attacking him. As a focused leader, he never got distracted but rather promised to be punishing his detractors with gigantic projects in the interest of all Ebonyians, and he has kept to his promise.

“Essentially, Umahi is the one who collapsed PDP in the country. Immediately he left the party as the pillar, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River joined him. Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state joined, too. So many National Assembly members and State Assembly members in different states equally defected. They all defected with their teeming supporters.

“I, therefore, enjoin the good people of Ebonyi State to disregard any accusation coming from Ebonyi PDP against our award-winning governor, as the PDP has gone into oblivion,” he said.

