Ebola back in DR Congo weeks after it was declared over

The authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo have declared a resurgence of Ebola, following confirmation of a case in the eastern province of North-Kivu. (BBC)

A woman died last week in the town of Beni. It is the second outbreak in the country this year — the previous epidemic was declared to have ended in July.

The WHO’s Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said the authorities in North-Kivu had successfully stopped several flare-ups of the deadly virus before and was confident they would bring this one under control soon.

Scientists say it is unrealistic to think Ebola will ever be eradicated, but it is now easier to prevent a crisis.

This is the 14th outbreak in DR Congo. The first outbreak was back in 1976.

