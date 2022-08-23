Abiodun swears in new deputy chief of staff, seven commissioners

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, sworn in, Dr Toyin Taiwo as his new Deputy Chief of Staff, as well as, seven commissioners.

Those sworn in as commissioners at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, were Mr Oludotun Taiwo (Forestry); Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs); Hon. Motunrayo Adeleye-Oladapo (Culture and Tourism); Mr Oladimeji Oresanya (Environment); Mrs Olufemi Ilori Oduntan (Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs); Hon. Abayomi Hunye (Community Development and Cooperatives and Mr Jamiu Odetoogun (Rural Development).

Abiodun charged the new appointees to see their new assignments as a call to service and that much is expected from them in the service of the state.

He explained that their appointments were necessitated by the vacuum created by the current democratic process by which some people offered themselves higher services.

The governor charged them individually to serve the state diligently, and be willing to collaborate and cooperate with the government and the people.

He said, “The State Executive Council, as the foremost machinery for the actualisation of the programmes and policies of the government, has an important role in implementing our administration’s mandate and vision.

“Governance is a multifaceted endeavour. Therefore, every participant in the business of Government must see himself or herself as a vital component in the wheel of Government’s effort to actualise the mandate of such administration.

“However, today’s event was necessitated by the vacuum created by our current democratic provision. This concerns our members that have decided to offer themselves for the service to the people in their individual higher capacities.

“Indeed, it is gratifying to note that the victories secured by each of our past members who shown interest and contested at their various primary elections are not far from the acceptability of our administration by the people. However, we are hopeful that the new appointments will address capacity gaps as we enter a most critical phase in the political dispensation of our dear State.​

“My dear new appointees, let me emphasise that through your selection and subsequent appointment, you have been presented with a rare opportunity to lead and serve the people. The people expect so much from you in terms of performance. They deserve it. Their aspirations, their desires for growth and prosperity are hinged on your success.

“You have been designated because you are qualified and possess the right experience to make a positive difference in our dear State. Your actions and performance should steadily help our State blossom, grow well and make our people thrive. This appointment is, therefore, a call to service.”

