Eastern Railway will bridge Northern, Eastern gaps ― RMAFC Chairman

Chairman, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Engr. Elias Mbam, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving and launching the Eastern Railway Corridor.

According to him, the new railway line passing through Abakaliki will bridge the gap between the South-East and the northern part of the country in areas of agricultural commerce and trade as Abakaliki is strategically located on the corridor between the northern part of the country and the rest of the South-East.

Mbam stated this in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki.

He also added that the railway will also serve as a major gateway between the South-Eastern part of Nigeria and neighbouring Cameroon.

Mbam further disclosed that Ebonyi is vastly known for its agricultural endowments especially in rice farming that if well commercialized will contribute greatly to improving food security in Nigeria. He further noted that the state is also known for its rich mineral resources like lead, zinc, iron ore, granites and more which are harnessed in commercial quantity.

“All the minerals in the Ebonyi State have the capacity to not only boost the economy of the state but also contribute to the country’s GDP if there are easy means of transportation of these resources from the state to a wider market across the country.

“The transportation of goods especially agricultural products from northern states of Taraba up to Borno to the South-East is possible through the Ogoja-Abakaliki trunk A route.

“Therefore, Your Excellency has once again demonstrated great wisdom by launching this corridor which adds to a number of numerous projects of the federal government in the South-East, projects such as the Second Niger Bridge, the Enugu-PortHarcourt and Enugu-Onitsha expressway, the rebuilt Akanu Ibiam International Airport, the numerous ecological projects in all the states of the southeast and more.

“There is no doubt, Your Excellency, that these projects, especially the railway lines will endear you more and more to the people of the southeast. I, therefore, assure you Mr President of the continuous support of Ndigbo, which will grow in popularity as we approach 2023 and as these projects come to fruition.

“This project will make Nigeria a more robust economy.”

