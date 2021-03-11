2023: APC women target 108 seats in House of Representatives

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Wing has said it is determined to secure more seats in the House of Representatives in the next general elections.

Currently, there are 11 serving federal lawmakers in the Green Chamber.

To achieve the feat, the APC women wing inaugurated a lobby group at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

In attendance at the event were Senator Hairat Abdulrasak Gwadabe, Hon Aisha Dukku, Chairman House Committee on INEC, Hon. Iquo Inyang, Chief Mrs Toyin Badmus, the Iyaloja of Abuja among others.

Women representative in the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Honourable Stella Okotete, told newsmen that the plan was to ensure that three women emerged as candidates for the House of Representatives in 2023 general elections.

She said: “In some countries, a certain percentage of the capital budget is allocated to women-owned enterprises and women-owned business promoters. If this is adopted as the ruling party, in government, I can assure you that what we are planning for 2023, the 108 positions minimum in the House of Representatives will be achieved.

“We are hopeful we will have beyond the women leader position. Other NWC and SWC positions. That will create that traction and visibility. I am sure if we have 35% in the NWC and SWC, nothing will stop our women from being in the ballot for our party. By the grace of God, we have more than one rallying point. I love the men of the party, they are ever ready and willing to support us.

“We are about to start our congresses soon that will lead to the national convention. Gone are the days when we only support women for women leader position. It is our cry, it is our appeal to the men and I know the party men, they have met. They think about us but they just want us to speak with one voice. And I think this is what we are going to do here.”

While advising his colleagues to strive for financial independence, she said the forum would seek and identify electable women.

“We need to do a whole lot of work as regards identifying strong women, electable women that can be elected under this platform, the APC.

“We have no reason, no excuse to seat back and allow the normal circumstances or issues derail us or stop us from achieving this. We can only achieve this if we come together, if we speak with one voice. If we discontinue the ‘Pull Her Down syndrome (PHDs)’ that I found when I resumed here. We need to discontinue that.”

