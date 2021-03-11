Banditry taking too much toll on us, traditional rulers tell Buhari

The National Council of Traditional Rulers has told President Muhammadu Buhari that the activities of bandits are taking too much toll on their people.

A delegation of the council made up of representatives from the six geo-political zones of the federation met with the president at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Thursday, to request him to do more to restore normality.

Speaking to correspondents after the meeting, the leader of the delegation and Etsu Nupe, His Royal Highness Yahaya Abubakar, revealed that the bandits make use of sophisticated weapons that reach kilometres compared to the ones borne by the security forces.

He, therefore, stressed the need to equip the Nigerian military to be able to match the bandits.

The royal father said their people are suffering because of banditry and are urgently asking for succour from the government.

He said the traditional ruler also requested the government to provide them with a role in the effort to resolve insecurity in the country.

The Etsu Nupe said the president has reassured that beyond what the administration is already doing, it will equip the military and expressed commitment to deal ruthlessly with the criminals.

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it's a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…

