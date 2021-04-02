Easter: Kwara governor urges unity

Latest News
By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Easter: Kwara governor urges, Court restrains Kwara govt, Hold Kwara governor responsible, AbdulrazaqInsecurity, Kwara ready to partner, APC stakeholders back Kwara gov ,Kwara supports 2300 victims, Kwara, revenue, government, relaxes curfew, Kwara inaugurates panel, AbdulRazaq meets traditional rulers, Offa N150m accident ward, flood victims,COVID-19, ile arugbo, Kwara state, Kwara, FG, Clean Kwara Campaign, Kwara communities beg government, Kwara presents appointment letters, 2014-2019 UBEC funds, Kwara govt enrols indigents, COVID-19,owo isowo, loan, kwarans, kwara, health workers, Kwara, N21bn backlog of LG gratuities, examination malpractice in Kwara, examination, Kwara, principals, traditional rulers , better welfare, Kwara government, , Late Kwara governors dad, Kwara, facemask, Kwara cancels eid prayers, COVID-19 fund, tourism sector, Kwara 1,600 civil servants
Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, Kwara State Governor

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has congratulated Christians on the occasion of Easter celebrations, calling it an auspicious moment for Kwarans to “renew our hope, embrace one another and purposefully forge ahead with unity in diversity.”

In a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, on the Easter celebration, the governor said that “I rejoice with Christians, especially in Kwara State, on the commemoration of the historic travails and ultimate triumph of Jesus Christ. The moment reminds us of everything that Jesus Christ stood for: his unshakable faith in God, his undiluted love and sacrifice for humanity, his avuncularity and tolerance, and his forgiving spirit.”

“On this occasion and always, I urge the people of our state, and Nigerians as a whole, to reflect on and emulate these time-honoured qualities of the Christ, and I appeal to citizens to join hands with our administration in the efforts to rebuild our dear state to become the regional and national reference point for human capital development and sustainable growth.

“Once again, I felicitate with our Christian brethren, and wish everyone a happy Easter celebration.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Easter: Kwara governor urges unity

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Easter: Kwara governor urges unity

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Latest News

No Yahoo boys died in my hotel, hotelier cries out

Latest News

National broadband plan: ipNX reiterates potential of FTTH sub-sector to drive…

Latest News

Police rescue three kidnap victims in Ogun

Latest News

Easter: Distance yourselves from religious extremists who use religion to divide…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More