Easter: Kwara governor urges unity

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has congratulated Christians on the occasion of Easter celebrations, calling it an auspicious moment for Kwarans to “renew our hope, embrace one another and purposefully forge ahead with unity in diversity.”

In a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, on the Easter celebration, the governor said that “I rejoice with Christians, especially in Kwara State, on the commemoration of the historic travails and ultimate triumph of Jesus Christ. The moment reminds us of everything that Jesus Christ stood for: his unshakable faith in God, his undiluted love and sacrifice for humanity, his avuncularity and tolerance, and his forgiving spirit.”

“On this occasion and always, I urge the people of our state, and Nigerians as a whole, to reflect on and emulate these time-honoured qualities of the Christ, and I appeal to citizens to join hands with our administration in the efforts to rebuild our dear state to become the regional and national reference point for human capital development and sustainable growth.

“Once again, I felicitate with our Christian brethren, and wish everyone a happy Easter celebration.”

