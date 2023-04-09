Primate of The Church of the Lord (TCL) Worldwide and President of World Council of Churches for Africa, Most Reverend (Dr) Rufus Okikiola Ositelu, has charged Christians to rejoice and glorify God for the gift of redemption and life in the celebration of Easter.

In his Easter message, Ositelu as well urged them to live a righteous life of peace and love as exhibited by Christ, religious tolerance, peaceful coexistence and show compassion towards one another, urging them to shun hatred, tribalism, bigotry, nepotism, wickedness and corruption so that Nigeria can move forward.

Speaking on the just-concluded election, the cleric congratulate all winners at various levels, just as he appealed to all aggrieved parties to seek redress legally through the election tribunal and courts of law in order to avoid any development that will truncate the peace of the country.

He also urged fellow clerics to continue to intercede for Nigeria for good governance, peace, security and prosperity to reign in our land, so that we can occupy our rightful position in the comity of nations. Beloved may Easter 2023 usher in salvation peace joy love and prosperity for you all, in the mighty name of Jesus. Happy Easter.

“Beloved in Christ I wish to congratulate you all today Easter Sunday which is the commemoration of the resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ on the third day after he was crucified and buried. This was confirmed when the angel of the Lord told Mary Magdalene and the other women who came to the tomb to anoint His body on resurrection morning, “He is risen…” (Matthew 28:6a NKJV),” he added.

