The suspended chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Hon. Adewale Adedayo, has been released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), in Ogun.

Adedayo was detained by the secret police on Friday, in Abeokuta, following a petition on allegation of zero allocation to the 20 local government council areas from federal allocation by the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration in the state.

The embattled chairman was detained in the custody of the DSS according to sources over alleged breach of public peace over his petition.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

[VIDEO] ‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

Mixed reactions as leaked nude video of TikTok star, ‘Buba girl’, surfaces online

Social media users have continued to react differently to a trending nude video of…

Why my grandfather gave Apostle Babalola of CAC the forbidden forest (Igbo Aiwo) for his first revival —Alaaye of Efon, Oba Aladejare

The Alaaye of Efon Kingdom, Obalufon Alayemore, Oba Emmanuel Aladejare, in this interview by…

Goat gives birth to half-human-half-kid in Kwara





A female goat (nanny) has reportedly delivered a half-human, half-goat (kid) at the…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Housemates paid N300k weekly to be on show – CeeC

Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly called CeeC, has revealed the…

AFCON 2023: NFF, Peseiro agree on contract extension

The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Jose Peseiro have reached an agreement for…