Nigerian Transparency Group has announced the suspension of Mr. Baba Muhammad, the former Director General of the National Commission for the Coordination and Control of Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NATCOM).

Nigerian Transparency Group is committed to promoting integrity, accountability, and transparency within the public sector.

The group stated that the suspension is in line with its principles, we wish to inform the general public of the suspension of Mr (NATCOM) which comes as a result of “grave allegations of extortion, misappropriation of funds, and his involvement in job racketeering with applicants.”

Related Posts No Content Available

According to a press statement signed by Press Secretary of the Group, Dauda Sani and made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Monday, the Group stated that “These actions undermine the trust and integrity essential to the functioning of NATCOM, an organization tasked with a critical mission in the nation.”

The Group added that, “Furthermore, we would like to highlight that Mr. Baba Muhammad is currently under investigation by the Nigerian Police Force for his alleged breach of trust and misconduct.”

“Regrettably, he has refused to honour the police force’s invitations for questioning, which only deepens the concerns surrounding his actions,” The Group further stated.

The Nigerian Transparency Group firmly believes in the importance of upholding the highest ethical standards in public service, “We call upon all relevant authorities to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into these allegations. The public deserves to have confidence in the institutions that are responsible for their safety and security.”

The Group concluded stating, “We will closely monitor developments in this case and continue to advocate for transparency and accountability within Nigeria’s public institutions.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE