A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Comrade Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has admonished Nigerian youths to shun social vices such as drug addiction, internet fraud as well as avoid falling into the pit of getting rich quickly through diabolical means, adding that hard work pays.

He also pledged his support to the moral development of Nigerian youths.

He said he is committed to the development of Youths so that they can become good citizens.

Ajadi who was the NNPP’s Governorship Candidate in March 2023 election in Ogun State made this remark while receiving an honour of Patron bestowed on him by members of the Scout Association of Nigeria (SAN), Ogun State Chapter in Abeokuta, the State capital.

He said he passionately shared the association’s vision of character development among young people, especially in the face of pressing challenges like cultism, cybercrime, kidnapping, terrorism, and societal values erosion.

He described philanthropy as an integral part of his life and assured all present of the significant positive impact he aimed to bring to the organisation.

According to him: “I want to assure you that my coming on board will bring total difference. There will be special positive impact by the grace of God”.

The Scout Association of Nigeria, which has its roots dating back to 1915, holds a significant place in Nigeria’s history, and it became a member of the World Organization of the Scout Movement in 1961.

This global scouting movement is dedicated to nurturing the physical, mental and spiritual development of young individuals to empower them to take constructive roles in society.

While speaking at the occasion, Apostle Adenekan, the former Assistant Chief Commissioner on Diversity and Inclusion of Scout Association of Nigeria led the proceedings, expressing his congratulations and a warm welcome to Comrade Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo into the Scout Association of Nigeria’s brotherhood.

He highlighted the association’s commitment to gender equality, leading to the transformation from “Boys Scout of Nigeria” to the more inclusive “Scout Association of Nigeria”.





Furthermore, he announced that Ajadi had become a member of the prestigious World Organisation of Scout, a global youth movement boasting over 500 million members.

Adenekan noted that Ajadi’s induction placed him among the ranks of distinguished individuals worldwide, including the likes of King Faad of Saudi Arabia, the late King Abdullah, the King of Sweden, Bill Gates among others.

The ceremony was attended by several notable members of the Scout Association of Nigeria, including: Me. Idowu Esan, the former National Training Commissioner; Prince Bisi Enitan, the Ogun State Training Commissioner; Pastor Raphael, the State Headquarters Commissioner for Rivers and Comrade Benjamin Oluwemimo, the Assistant Provincial Commissioner for the Egba Province.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE