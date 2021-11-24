DSS not involved in foiled arrest of Edo traditional ruler ― Sources

A competent security source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, on Wednesday, maintained that no personnel of the Directorate of State Security (DSS) was involved in Tuesday’s foiled attempt to arrest the Clan Head of Uzaire in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, His Royal Highness, Kadiri Omogbai, the Ogieneni of Uzaire.

The youths of Uzairue Clan, it would be recalled, had, on Tuesday foiled an attempt to arrest the clan head, by some security personnel, who initially identified themselves as DSS personnel.

Tribune Online gathered on Wednesday that after the Edo Police Area Commander in Auchi stepped into the matter and prevented the locals from lynching the security men, it was discovered that contrary to the initial impression they created that they were from the DSS, the arresting security personnel were from the police.

A source from the DSS, who did not want his name in print, while speaking on the matter, said that the DSS “does not operate in that manner.”

“The claim, as reported that the DSS was involved is misleading. The DSS was not involved. Our mode of operation is different from the normal security agency and we don’t have any problem with any traditional ruler in Edo State,” the source said.

Corroborating the security source, another community source from Uzaire explained that the “three men who attempted to arrest the Ogienen are actually policemen and they were taken to the office of the Police Area Commander in Auchi. The Area Commander also escorted the traditional ruler back to his palace.”

The source further explained that the foiled arrest was orchestrated by the wife of a state governor, “who approached the Ogienen to make her younger brother the traditional ruler of their clan against the tradition of the people because the position is hereditary and it is transferred from father to son.”

“The foiled arrest was an attempt to embarrass the traditional ruler. Some people were arrested before over the matter and the Edo State deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, stepped in. We don’t have any issue with the DSS in the community and those who came for the foiled arrest were not even from Edo State,” the source further volunteered.

“To show that the policemen were on a vendetta mission, against the normal procedure, the three policemen did not register their presence at the Area Commander’s office so that the police authority in Edo State would have the records of their operation”, the Uzaire community source added.

The vehicle of the traditional ruler was intercepted at Ayua junction, by the men, who attempted to drag him to their vehicle and whisk him away, when the youths stormed the area and resisted the attempt.

Edo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bello Kotongs, when contacted, on Tuesday, had said: “First, we have to found out who tried to arrest him, the reason behind it and why was he prevented from being arrested. I have not heard of the whole issue, nevertheless as soon as I arrived in Benin on Wednesday, we will find out.”

