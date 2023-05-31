The Yoruba Leaders of Thought has advised President Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kasshim Shettima not betray nor toy with the trust of Nigerians in the administration.

The group in a statement on Wednesday by its national secretary, Mr Bayo Aina on behalf of its national convener, Prince Tajudeen Olusi , while congratulating the new leadership of the country, described the feat as another milestone in the nation’s democratic experience.

It noted that their election and assumption of duty, “was a divine design that must be seen as an avenue to better the lot of Nigerians for a new beginning. “

The group called on the president and his team to govern the country with the fear of God and address the myriad of challenges facing the nation.

Specifically, it urged them, ” to address the insecurity and poverty that have kept a good majority of Nigerians down, thereby suffering untold hardship over the years.”

While hoping for the best, it urged them to abide with the rule of law and ensure that the rights of Nigerians under the constitution are protected.

