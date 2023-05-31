The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) led by Joe Ajaero is meeting officials of the new administration at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting taking place in the office of the Chief of Staff is being attended by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachallon Daju; the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari and former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole among others

This follows the pronouncement by President Tinubu that petroleum subsidy is gone, which has caused a hike in the price of the product.

Details later…