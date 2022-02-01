Don’t tamper with zoning provision, presidential aspirant warns PDP

As politicians from across the regions of the country are declaring their interest in the 2023 presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), one of the aspirants, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, has warned the party not to tamper with the zoning provision in its constitution.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the former chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), said the framers of the PDP’s constitution recognized the imperative of the rotational clause in the effort to ensure equity, a sense of belonging and justice for the constituent parts of the country.

He argued that zoning of the presidency is necessary at this point of the nation’s development, noting that it can be jettisoned when Nigeria achieves a certain level of advancement.

According to him, with the present situation of the country, sections of the country, particularly the south-east will feel left out if they have no opportunity to produce the president of the country.

He, therefore, advised the former ruling party not to change the rule in the middle of the game.

With time, he said, the need for a rotational presidency will be obviated when the place of origin gains less emphasis in national life.

He stated: “I’ve written in my book, ‘Nigeria, Need for the Evolution of a New Nation,’ published in 2010, that given our level of political development, given our ethnic diversity, lack of effort to unite us and harmonize us, given the differences that exist in religion, that we need to organize in a country in a manner that creates inclusiveness, that creates belongingness where we protect the majority, we protect the minority.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“If we get to a point in our evolution as a nation, zoning and exclusion will become irrelevant. But the way it is today, you cannot have a wholesome nation if you do not have the opportunity to exclude and zone.

“That’s why I think framers of the 1999 constitution as incompetent, as it is, provided for the federal character.”

He said there must be a collective agreement on the implementation of zoning and when to stop it.

Ohuabunwa added: “It’s not when it is your own turn that you say it’s your turn. When it’s another person’s turn, you say we should stop zoning. It cannot be done unilaterally. We all have to agree.

“For example, PDP has in their constitution, rotation of power, moving it north and south. How can they come in the middle of the day and tell you stories? I believe that one day zoning will end.”

Ohuabunwa also expressed opposition to consensus candidacy as he noted that it will deny the country of the best materials for the presidency.

He stated that interested persons must present themselves and Nigerians given the opportunity to select the best among them.

The aspirant accused the present leaders of being aloof, lacking empathy and unable to sympathize with Nigerians even when hundreds of people are being killed arising the country.

The presidential hopeful blamed the catalogue of problems Nigeria is contending with on the leadership deficit.

He said when gets the opportunity, he will approach the security malaise in the country by tackling what he called the causative factors and as well investing in intelligence, creating jobs and ensuring justice.

Ohuabunwa asserted that his administration will tackle corruption holistically through the enforcement of the rule of law, which he said will ensure that all corrupt individuals are brought to justice without fanfare.

While affirming that Nigeria has no reason to be poor, he said he will prioritize agriculture to tap the low hanging fruits for accelerated national development, noting “everything produced in Nigeria is exportable.”