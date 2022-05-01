Don’t take workers’ calmness for weakness, PDP warns FG

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has praised Nigerian workers for what is observed as their patriotism, patience and determination towards nation-building “in spite of the asphyxiating environment under the vicious, rudderless, inhumane and corrupt All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration that has no regard for Nigerians and particularly the workers.”

In a message to mark this year’s Workers Day on Sunday, the main opposition party warned the administration not to mistake the calmness of the workers for weakness.

According to the PDP, the workers, as real drivers of national life, represent the Nigerian resilient spirit and fight for survival in the nation’s resolve to move forward “despite the misrule of the APC.”

The PDP added: “It is lamentable that the arrogance in failure and insensitivity of the APC government towards the welfare of workers continue to dislocate our social order and cripple our major productive sectors with a grave negative ripple effect on millions of families and the nation at large.

“The deliberate general stagnation on issues of the welfare of workers reflects the ugly reality in our nation under a government that apparently relishes the suffering of its citizens.

“Such selfish inattentiveness, corruption and incompetence of the APC administration are responsible for the closure of our public universities as the government continues in its brazen failure to attend to the demands of striking university lecturers and millions of stranded university students in our country.”





The PDP called upon the Federal Government to immediately attend to the industrial action by lecturers in public universities so as to halt an imminent collapse of our public education sector.

The statement added: ‘Our Party however cautions the APC administration not to continue to take the calmness and patriotism of Nigerian Workers, as they eagerly await the exit of the APC from the government in 2023, as a sign of weakness.

“Our caution is predicated on the clear signals that the APC in its arrogance in failure has not demonstrated any concrete commitment towards improving the welfare of the people. Instead, the APC administration, typical of its style continues to renege on the promises for improved workers’ welfare.

“Our Party however calls on the workers and indeed all Nigerians to remain calm and keep hope alive as the PDP takes strong steps to democratically return to power in 2023 to Rescue and Rebuild our nation from the misrule of the APC.”

