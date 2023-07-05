The new Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Abiodun Alamutu, has warned policemen under him that his administration will not condone any act of unprofessionalism and harassment of members of the public

The police boss, who resumed office on Wednesday, also warned residents of the state to desist from attacking policemen in any part of Ogun State.

He also disclosed to policemen in the state that ” Police officers and men of the command must ensure their actions and inactions in the state is guided by Extant Law as every officer and men under me will personally be held accountable for their actions and inactions “

” I shall not hesitate to employ every corrective measure of the force at any time necessary, as well as commend and motivate officers and men who perform exceptionally .”

CP Alamutu, however assured residents of the state that he would ensure everything possible to make the state peaceful.

He said .” Let me also mention here that in as much as I will not condone in any way, any act of injustice or abuse or rights perpetrated against members of the public by my officers and men under me .”

” I will not equally tolerate any unwanted affront or physical attack whatsoever, against my officers and men in the course of the lawful duties by any member of the public “

The new Ogun police boss, while speaking on his plans, said ” Tackling the menace of crimes and criminalities headlong, and these I shall strive to pursue assiduously, deploying every resource, both human and material resources at the command’s disposal, including leveraging on the about – to – be created Specialized Quick Intervention Squad, which will comprise combat- ready Police Mobile Force Personnel with effective and enhanced skills in crises de- escalation and violent crimes reduction strategies .”

” Enhance the command intelligence network for timely intelligence gathering and prompt intervention to ensure that we are proactive to crime situations rather than being reactive .”

The new Ogun CP also continued that ” Strengthen and promote inter-agency cooperation as well as enhance the existing community policing strategy , emplaced to ensure information sharing and of course tight security of the state “