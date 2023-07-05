The former governor of Oyo State and Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja and other 10 High chiefs are expected to receive beaded crowns as kings on Friday, 7th July, at Mapo Hall Ibadan.

Ladoja had in an interview with the newsmen recently turned down the offer, insisting that he would only accept the crown as Olubadan of Ibadanland not as a glorified Oba.

He said other High Chiefs could accept the offer but not him.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Dr. Lekan Balogun had in a letter written to Governor Seyi Makinde requested for the 11 High Chiefs of Ibadanland to receive beaded crowns as Obas.

This is in line with the State Chieftaincy law as amended.

Meanwhile, the President, Association of Ibadan Mogajis, Mogaji Asimiyu Ariori has thanked Governor Seyi Makinde for granting the request of Olubadan.

Ariori had in a press statement made available to the newsmen said Makinde has carved a niche for himself with the bold step taken in restructuring age-long Ibadan chieftaincy tradition system.

According to Ariori, many people did not know that the Governor is also a titled Chief in Ibadanland.

He said Makinde is the Otun Balogun Ajia, Ajia in Ona Ara Local government area of the State, adding that, “our Governor is a future Baale (monarch) in his country home of Ajia as the Alajia of Ajia traditional status as Baale would also be changed to crown-wearing monarch in the new reform.

“Governor Makinde has not disappointed us in Ibadanland. He is showing and displaying the quality of our forefathers as a warrior and true son of Ibadanland. Against all odds, he stuck his neck out for President Bola Tinubu during the Campaign and delivered Ibadan and Oyo State votes to him.

“Our President must patronize our Governor and the great people of Ibadanland who were in the forefront of his aspiration as President. Our sons gave Mr President all the support he needed to win, not only the State but the entire Yorubaland because several Southwest rallies were held at Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort for Mr President’s aspiration.





“Our Governor also enjoyed the favours of these great Ibadan sons to win his own election with an unprecedented electoral victory in the State. Our traditional chieftaincy system is getting better under his watch as people’s Governor. May God bless His Excellency.

“The majority of Mogajis, Baales and the High Chiefs themselves are very happy with His Excellency over this traditional system development. The Governor is a great leader and deserves the prayers and cooperation of all of us who desire quality governance and wonderful reforms in our traditional system.

“We are united and very happy with the Governor because a people united can never be defeated. The Governor has displayed gallantry and courage as a full blooded Ibadanman.

“Let me use this opportunity to sound a note of warning to those guys around the Governor who have constituted themselves as cliques around the corridor of power, usurping power of our Governor to constitute themselves as nuisance and clog in the wheel of progress.

“This Governor is not one to be taken for granted as he can bark and bite anyone with unruly behaviours no matter how closely related the person is. Anyone that is against our Governor, whether chiefs or kings from any quarter including these people around him, would have us to contend with because this Governor deserves the respect and support of all of us,” Mogaji Ariori added.

