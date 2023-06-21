Nigerians have reacted to popular Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo’s apology for his absence in Extraction 2, saying they downloaded the movie to see him.

They expressed their love for the popular actor via their social media account.

Recall that Bolanle made his followers believe he would be featured as one of the cast in the movie after he posted a short clip from a movie set and captioned it ‘Extraction 2’

However, the father of two has apologized for distracting his fans and further explained the video clip was meant for another movie titled ‘Extraction of Don’, A Netflix mockumentary inspired by Extraction 2.

Reacting to his apology, a facebook user @Mercy Imuentinyan wrote, “I watched that movie because of you and I didn’t see you there.”

Another user, @Olanrewaju Olalekan also wrote “He is the main reason I watch the movie. The movie is super dope.”

In his words, @ David Charles wrote, “This guy made many Nigerians watch that movie …I think he was use to promote that movie.”

You can join the conversation or drop your comments via the link below:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0Tf9hT23biVXuBVp7nrH7TjgL3jH6BMBhj4qAkxBhBhK4krwvFVA49Mb9PysrZ71ql&id=100064381735975&mibextid=Nif5oz