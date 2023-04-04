Subair Mohammed

The Odemo of Isara kingdom, in Ogun state, Oba Albert Adebose Mayungbe, has cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly candidate for Remo North Constituency in the March 18 polls in the state, Hon Biyi Adeleye, to desist from soiling his reputation.

Hon. Adeleye who was a former aide to the governor of the State had alleged that the highly revered monarch was involved in the Election Day thuggery and violent clashes in the kingdom.

He also alleged that the monarch was instrumental to his electoral loss, claiming that the King accommodated thugs and suspected cultists who prevented the APC chieftains in Remo North from gaining access to the Collation Centre.

Debunking the allegations on behalf of the monarch, princes and princesses of Erinsiba ruling house, Prince Kolawole Adedeji Mayungbe, described them as disgusting, disrespectful and a deliberate attempt to drag the stool of the Odemo in the mud.

He declared that the Odemo of Isara is not a politician, but a father to all political parties and all sons and daughters of Isara Remo.

Mayungbe called on the Odemo-in-Council, the Isara Development Association, and prominent sons and daughters of the town both home and abroad to call the controversial politician to order.

He said, “I don’t know why he has always been orchestrating my father’s downfall, I and my siblings have decided to overlook all he has been doing to undermine the stool over the years but now we think it is time to call him to order.

My father couldn’t go out to vote on Election Day because this same Biyi Adeleye had ordered the arrest of Mr Oladele Titilayo Olosan, the Head of security in charge of the palace. Olosan was arrested and detained for over six hours on Election Day on the orders of Biyi Adeleye.

I am aware Biyi Adeleye is stylishly looking for ways to use his relationship with the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun to dethrone my father as the Odemo of Isara demo after his failed attempt to manipulate the community’s kingship selection process in 2018. What influence does a king have in the election of a politician? I think it should be between the politician and the people of his constituency.”

Prince Mayungbe also emphasized that the monarch knows nothing about the petition allegedly written against Hon Adeleye neither he organise any oath-taking for his chiefs.





He said, “The palace of the Odemo of Isara was widely opened on Election Day and no thug or cultists were harboured in the palace as alleged by the politician. Adeleye should do his findings very well.

The people of Isara know the truth. They saw his boys that day disturbing the peace of the community during and after the election.

I am using this medium to call on the Odemo in Council, the Isara Community Development Association, the Isara Elders’ Forum, the youths of Isara, and all the sons and daughters of Isara Remo at home and abroad, on behalf of all my siblings, to call Biyi Adeleye to order.

We, therefore implore him to know how to talk to elderly people, he should learn how to address our father without being disrespectful.”

