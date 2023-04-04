Clement Idoko

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Professor Mohammed Sani Haruna, to immediately hand over his office to the next most senior officer in the establishment.

This directive came in a statement issued on Tuesday night by the Director of Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Willie Bassey.

According to the statement, President Buhari rescinded the extension of Haruna’s tenure from April 2, 2023, to April 2, 2025, following the realization that Haruna had completed two tenures of five years each in the organization.

“This follows the reversal of the extension in office granted by the President from 2nd April 2023 to 2nd of April, 2025 because the EVC had completed two tenures of five years each in the organization.”

Bassey also revealed that the President appreciated Professor Haruna’s contributions to the development of the engineering infrastructure sub-sector of the economy and wished him success in his future endeavours.

