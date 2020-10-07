Benue govt to construct housing units for citizens

Benue State has commenced the constructing of housing units in Makurdi, the capital city, to cater for the housing units of its citizens.

The project has been handed by Benue Investment and Property Company Ltd (BIPC), is to build 30 units of three bedroom houses with suites in its first phase at the cost of N520m.

Managing Director of the company, Barr. Alex Adum told newsmen yesterday after the inspection of the housing unit by Governor Samuel Ortom.

Adum said that the first phase of the project will see the construction of 30 units of three bedroom houses with suites.

He explained that the cost of the project estimated at over N520 million will be completed by February 2021 and delivered to the off-takers.

He noted that the level of interest shown by the public is high stating that over 33 per cent out of the 70 per cent subscription already allocated.

He said the housing units will have good internetwork of roads paved and landscaped, good drainage system, an independent water plant that will supply 100,000 litres of water daily to the entire estate.

Adum said, “The project is executed by direct labour, so it would not be affected by inflationary trends. It is our desire that within 90 days, we would have roofed and completed the project and then delivered it to the off-takers.

