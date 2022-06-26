Don’t allow APC perpetuate itself beyond 2023, group charges Nigerians

• Says detribalised posture of Atiku, Okowa, will guarantee PDP's victory

By Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri
Nigerians have been urged to disallow the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from perpetuating itself beyond 2023.

The United Nigeria Group (TUNG), which gave the warning, therefore, urged Nigerians and all other political parties and their flag-bearers to support the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) quest to return the country to the path of growth.

The group conjectured that the detribalised posture of the presidential candidate of the (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, will guarantee the party’s victory come 2023 general elections.

In a communique signed by its National Spokesman, Dr Emenena Bright, and the National Coordinator, Dr Destiny Okotie, in Warri on Saturday, TUNG congratulated Alhaji Abubakar on his emergence as the PDP presidential flag-bearer in the 2023 general elections.

It also congratulated Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta for emerging as the running mate to Alhaji Abubakar.

“The National Officers Committee of TUNG once again congratulates the Waziri Adamawa, His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as the standard-bearer of the PDP for the 2023 presidential election.

“The overwhelming support from delegates across states in a stringent democratic process to emerge the winner of the PDP is a clear reflection of your detribalised personality.

“A feature that is most required at a time when our nation is so deeply divided.

“Your uncompromising belief in democracy and inflexible commitment to the Nigeria Project has again paved the way for an opportunity to brighten the destiny of our dear country and renew hope in our people.

“We absolutely believe you have all it requires to innervate the entire membership of the PDP and the vast majority of the Nigerian populace into a formidable force to secure victory in 2023

“We also congratulate Governor Okowa for his well-deserving nomination and confirmation as the running mate to the PDP presidential candidate following a rigorous selection process.

“We have had the privilege to observe and admire your commitment to service in the state government and during your time at the National Assembly,” the group said.

The group noted that the task before Nigerians to stop the inept and monstrous All Progressive Congress from perpetuating itself beyond 2023 is huge and yet must be done and called on Nigerians to support the PDP to begin the process of rebuilding.

While thanking leaders of the party for conducting hitch-free and successful primaries, TUNG pledged its support to the Alhaji Abubakar’s movement and the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

Don’t allow APC perpetuate itself beyond 2023, group charges Nigerians

