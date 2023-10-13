These are exciting times for young Nigerian music artists with the launch of a new music record label that aims to add value and promote young talent on the global stage.

The new label, Donny Wave Records, is owned by Obukohwo O. Donny, a young Nigerian music lover and entertainment enthusiast.

Donny, in an interview with Tribune Online, stated that he decided to elevate his passion by establishing a music company.

According to him, the label is focused on discovering and nurturing Nigerian talents for the future.

Donny Wave Records is currently the guiding force behind Nigeria’s fast-rising female singer, Nature Smile.

He further hinted that the company is looking to collaborate with other industry players to elevate the music market to the next level.

Donny Wave Records is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and offers services including entertainment services, talent management, and a general recording company.

