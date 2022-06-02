Don profers solution to Nigeria’s security challenge

A lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication, Esep Le Berger University, Cotonou Benin Republic, Dr Innocent Ezeugonwa, has said that insecurity can be eradicated in Nigeria if the citizens are prepared to do what is required.

Dr Ezeugonwa spoke during a seminar organised by the Mass Communication Department of the university as part of activities marking the celebration of the Departmental Week, tagged ASCOM Week, which was held recently on the campus premises.

The seminar with the theme ‘Nigerian Media Reportage on Terrorism and Insecurities: The Challenges and Prospect’ was targeted at evolving strategies to end terrorism and insecurity in Nigeria.

“Nigeria has never been a bed of roses as far as insecurity is concerned. We will end insecurity in Nigeria the very day we are ready to end it. Terrorism and insecurity are usually initiated for political goals.

“The government is said to have given ammunitions and funds to the military forces to combat terrorists, and yet insecurity still persists,” Dr Ezeugonwa lamented.

Ezeugonwa stated in his lecture that the Abuja-Kaduna train incident occurred because the government was not proactive.





He highlighted the characteristics of terrorism and mode of operation of the terrorists to include unlawful violence, use of unlawful and assorted dangerous weapons, suicide bombing, kidnapping, assassination and among others.

He said that insecurity was persistent in Nigeria, due to bad government, corruption, marginalisation, ethnic mistrust, community clashes, security agencies brutality (EndSars), religious bigotry, polarised political ideology, Jihadist ideologist and Abuja declaration of 1989 and 1990.

He recommended that Nigerian media reportage on terrorism and insecurities must be balanced, factual, accurate and come from credible sources.

Other events that occurred during the media week included a novelty match between ASCOM FC and ESEP FC and visitation to an orphanage home at Jeffa, Cotonou.

The celebration was rounded off with a dinner and award night while the new and first of its kind media jet was launched alongside.

The dinner, which was held at the OUNAB Event Centre, had in attendance the presence of friends, indigenes, lecturers and students of the institution as outstanding students of the department, noble lecturers and supportive non-teaching members of staff were appreciated with awards.