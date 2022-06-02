Babcock Varsity VC tasks new students on hardwork, good behaviour

PRESIDENT and Vice Chancellor, Babcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State, Professor Ademola Tayo, has charged the newly matriculated students of the university, totalling 3, 139 in number across disciplines, to take their studies and other legitimate activities expected of them very seriously.

He said this would enable them to attain their goals for coming to the university and in record times.

He gave the advice at the 23rd matriculation ceremony of the university held on Monday, noting that the university has competent lecturers and other workers as well as facilities that can help them to acquire quality knowledge, skills and sound morals to become successful in life.

According to him, getting training in Babcock University guarantees students the confidence to march through life with the power and audacity to advance the frontiers of national development and international cooperation.

Professor Ademola explained that education in Babcock dealt not just with the learning of facts, but also of the training of the mind to solve societal problems.

While congratulating the students and their parents, the VC in a statement made available to newsmen by the university’s spokesman, Dr Joshua Suleiman, urged parents and guardians to cooperate with the management of the university to jointly train the students according to the best practices as obtained in world-class universities.





He said as far as the university was concerned, it would make their studentship experience rewarding.

The highpoint of the ceremony was the presentation of an award of recognition to the trio of Ikonwot Ezekiel Uduak, Adebawojo Mosopefoluwa and Okubote Ifeoluwa for their brilliant performance in various entrance examinations of the institution.

Ezekiel was rewarded for scoring the highest mark of 325 over 400 in the 2021 United Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) amidst other applicants of the university while Mosopefoluwa had a perfect score of 15 points in the Joint Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) programme of the university also in 2021 and Ifeoluwa had the highest CGPA of 5.0 in the university’s 2021 Pre-degree programme.