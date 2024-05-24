A Professor of Chemical Engineering in the Edo State University, Uzaire, Segun Kevin Otoikhian has asserted that biodiesel has gained more attention than biogas, bioethanol and other alternative fuel owing to its comparative advantages over fossil fuels.

Otoikhian maintained that bioethanol is the most widely used biofuel worldwide and replacing fossil fuels, thereby reducing the environmental impact of greenhouse gas emissions, adding that “it can be easily mixed with petrol and is compatible with current engines”.

He stated that biodiesel production is a viable alternative to traditional fuel owing to its non-toxicity, environmentally-friendly and lower emissions of carbon, sulphur and environmental, economic and social sustainability.

Otoikhian who made the assertion while delivering the 14th inaugural lecture of the university titled: ‘Green Diesel For A Green Future’, said that another advantage of biodiesel is its flexibility in feedstock and catalysts

He disclosed that wasted edible oil obtained from restaurants is a highly promising raw material for the production of biodiesel, saying that restaurant waste oils have lower economic costs than pure vegetable oils and are also available in different regions of the world.

Prof. Otoikhian contended that the over-reliance on fossil fuels, particularly in Africa is a result of the absence of the establishment of biodiesel production, describing it as an enormous obstacle hindering the progress of renewable energy.

He further contended that notwithstanding the substantial amount of research conducted in West Africa and neighbouring countries regarding biodiesel and bioenergy production, the execution of biodiesel has remained comparatively constrained.

Earlier in his address, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Engr (Prof.) Emmanuel Aluyor said that the institution is at the forefront of academic distinction, adding the university since its inception has remained steadfast in its commitment to fostering academic excellence and has consistently embraced technology-driven educational resources for teaching, learning and evaluation

“This unwavering dedication to delivering quality education embodies the fundamental values of our academic institution, evident in Edo State University Uzairue’s recognition both locally and internationally,” he added.

