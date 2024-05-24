A special Jumu’ah prayer was held at the Government House Central Mosque in Minna on Friday as part of activities marking the first anniversary of the current administration at both the state and federal levels.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago was among the worshippers during the two-unit congregational Jumu’ah prayer led by the Chief Imam of Garima Central Mosque, Mallam Rabiu Garima.

ALSO READ: Four ex-soldiers in custody for culpable homicide in Niger

Muslim faithful were encouraged to be prayerful and steadfast in Allah, who has solutions to all problems.

Special prayers were made for sustained peace, growth, and development of the state and the country at large.

Similar prayer sessions were held on Friday in most of the central mosques across the state.