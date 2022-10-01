Do multivitamins work?

I have been taking multivitamins for a long time and getting tired of the habit. In addition, I am not sure if taking multivitamins is useful in any way. Please let me know what you think.

Aisha (by SMS)

Multivitamins are supplements that contain many different vitamins and minerals, sometimes alongside other ingredients. Many produce enzymes and hormones, boost the immunity, and keep the nerves and organs functioning properly. The body also needs these nutrients for reproduction, maintenance, growth, and the regulation of bodily processes. Multivitamins have been studied for several other purposes, including promoting brain function and eye health.

While some people believe that multivitamins can improve health, compensate for poor eating habits, and even reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases, the evidence regarding multivitamin use and their usefulness to health are mixed. While they have been found to be useful in some areas of health, their usefulness in other areas have not been confirmed.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE