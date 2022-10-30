Divorce: Kunle Afod keeps mum

It is almost a week since Kunle Afod’s wife, Desola took to her Instgram to confirm her separation for the actor but Afod has continued to keep sealed leaps on the state of things with his marriage.

Just hours after celebrating him on his birthday days back, his wife broke the news that she has separated from the actor, who is currently holidaying in the US.

Afod who is a popular Yoruba speaking actor received what turned out to be a shocking birthday gift from his wife as fans wondered what could have pushed the wife to leave the actor who had just celebrated some hours earlier.

Celebrating the actor, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Daddy Omiayo, Desire, Imodola, Yiyenitemi. May God bless you on your birthday and always.”

While it could not be confirmed what led to break-up, R gathered that the couple has had running marital issues for some time. They have both managed to keep the problem away from the public but the wife it was learnt could not hold her peace any longer hence the announcement that rocked the social media platforms.

It will be recalled that in 2018, Desola had caused a major commotion on social media when she cried out that actresses would not allow her and the children enjoy her husband.

The actor has kept mum on his wife’s allegations, assuring that his marriage was fine. He has been attending events in the US and does not seem to be bothered about the issues troubling his marriage.