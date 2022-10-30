‘Together Forever’: Kunle Afod captions loved-up picture with wife, dismisses marriage crash

Popular Nollywood actor and movie director, Kunle Iyiola Afod, better known as Kunle Afod, has dismissed reports making rounds in the media saying that his marriage to his wife, Desola Sholanke Afod, has crashed.

The couple made headlines on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, following a post by Desola, where she announced that she has left her marriage with the movie director.

In a terse Instagram post dated October 25, 2022, the ‘celebrity wife’ as she is fondly called via her verified Instagram page @Desolasfod wrote: “The good news you wanna hear. I left Kunle Afod.”

However, while dismissing the marriage crash reports in a post late Saturday night, the actor who recently clocked 49 years took to Instagram to share a loved-up picture with his wife, describing her as loving and hardworking.

He added that the love between them is forever and those who want to see them separated are only wasting their time.

The actor also appealed to his fans to help shower prayers on his wife, saying that she is his support system.

In the lovely post dedicated to his wife, the actor cum movie director wrote “Together forever @desolaafod. They said you said, They called to say, Them say Them say, What you did not say, What I did not say…He who tries to see the blink of a crab Will surely stay forever at a riverside…..Dede. I love you so much .. You guys should help me pray for my opomulero. She’s so loving and hard-working.”

Celebrities and fans of the couple have taken to the comments section to share their excitement over the development.

The couple who have been together for over a decade have four sons together, namely: Omiayo, Desire, Imodola, and Yiyenitemi Afod.

