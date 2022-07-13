Disgruntled, shady people behind attack on Oyo tutor-general’s office ― TESCOM Chairman

Chairman, Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Oyo State, Mr Akinade Alamu, has decried the attack on office of the tutor-general, TESCOM Ogbomoso zone, Mr Olatunde Sulola.

According to Alamu, the attack was carried out by persons disgruntled and dissatisfied that the TESCOM, Ogbomoso zone, was about to expose them for their wrongdoings.

Describing the tutor-general as a hardworking man who was doing the right thing, Alamu bemoaned that the attackers stormed the office with a view to fight and attack officers there for doing the right thing.

Last week, the office of the tutor-general in Ogbomoso had been reportedly attacked by persons said to be displeased at attempts by the TESCOM leadership in the zone to address teachers’ acts of insubordination, truancy, lateness, abandonment of duty posts.

Sulola was, however, not in the office when the attack was launched.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Alamu said: “The tutor general is our staff. He is the one heading the Ogbomoso zone. He is a hardworking man. He was doing his job normally. The brief report I got is that because he is doing things thoroughly, some people that have done wrong are trying to resist.

“He wasn’t attacked personally but the brief report is that some people went to the office with a view to fight and cause some attack but I think the elders and some people intervened.

“That officer is a hardworking officer and was doing the right thing. But some people are not satisfied because they were about to be exposed.”

Asked about the identity of the attackers amid reports that some park managers were behind the attack, Alamu said: “I would not say that they were park managers, all I know is that there was an attack on his office. I am not saying he was attacked by park managers. Some people who were disgruntled; they were thugs attempted to attack the office but he was not around that time.”

Shettima: Muslim-Christian Ticket Should Have Been Considered By APC, Tinubu — Afenifere

Disgruntled, shady people behind attack on Oyo tutor-general’s office ― TESCOM Chairman